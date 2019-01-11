How to watch Saturday's NFL divisional round playoff games of Cowboys-Rams and Colts-Chiefs
The first divisional-round game in the NFL playoffs to livestream on the Yahoo Sports app (IOS and Android) will be Saturday’s afternoon contest in the AFC between the sixth-seeded Indianapolis Colts and the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. That game is scheduled to kick off at 4:35 p.m. ET
Users can download the app and watch the game regardless of mobile network.
Scroll to continue with content
Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:35 p.m., NBC
The evening game between the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys and No.2 seeded Los Angeles Rams starts at 8:15 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m., Fox
More from Yahoo Sports:
• Cardinals clap back at ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith
• Coach gives Saints $225K reasons to be motivated
• MVP performance: Giannis outduels Harden
• Paylor: How Mahomes can help Chiefs avoid playoff flop