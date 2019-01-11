How to watch Saturday's NFL divisional round playoff games of Cowboys-Rams and Colts-Chiefs

The Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott will get a chance on Saturday night to argue that he’s the best running back in the NFL, not the Rams’ Todd Gurley. (Getty Images)

The first divisional-round game in the NFL playoffs to livestream on the Yahoo Sports app (IOS and Android) will be Saturday’s afternoon contest in the AFC between the sixth-seeded Indianapolis Colts and the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. That game is scheduled to kick off at 4:35 p.m. ET

Users can download the app and watch the game regardless of mobile network.

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:35 p.m., NBC

The evening game between the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys and No.2 seeded Los Angeles Rams starts at 8:15 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m., Fox

