How to watch Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity race at Sonoma Raceway

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back at Sonoma Raceway for the second year in a row.

Aric Almirola won the inaugural Xfinity race at the Northern California road course.

The last nine Xfinity races this season have had different winners. Shane van Gisbergen extended that streak with his victory last weekend at Portland International Raceway.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Sonoma Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 8:08 p.m. by Kelsey Plum of the two-time WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:20 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 3:30 p.m. … Driver introductions will be at 7:35 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 8 p.m. by Motor Racing Outreach’s Billy Mauldin . ... The national anthem will be performed at 8:01 p.m. by Kristen Brown from Season 24 of NBC’s “The Voice.”

DISTANCE: The race is 79 laps (156.95 miles) on the 1.99-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 45.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 8 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Aric Almirola won last year’s inaugural Xfinity race at Sonoma. AJ Allmendinger placed second. Kyle Larson finished third.

