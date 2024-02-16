How to watch Saturday’s UNC vs. Virginia Tech basketball game
The UNC men’s basketball program will host the Virginia Tech Hokies as they look to bounce back from their disappointing road loss to Syracuse.
Zone defense once again played a role in disrupting UNC’s offensive attack, as teams have been able to slow down the Tar Heels fast-paced offense. On the flip side, the Tar Heels defense has also been a concern, with Syracuse shooting a ridiculous 62% from the field in that one.
Thankfully, UNC will be back home, where they have been dominant, going 10-1. However, their last time playing in Chapel Hill, they couldn’t overcome Clemson’s attack, losing 80-76.
The Tar Heels will have a lot to prove in this one despite the great success they had this season. They will need to show the ability to beat zone and prove it’s more of a myth than a kryptonite.
Enough small talk, here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game.
UNC-Virginia Tech, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION
WHAT: North Carolina (19-6, 11-3 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (14-10, 6-7 ACC)
WHEN: Saturday Feb. 17 at 2:00 p.m. ET
LOCATION: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC
TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (81 or 193)
WEBSITE: WatchESPN
Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.