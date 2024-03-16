How to watch Saturday’s UNC vs. NC State ACC championship game

The UNC men’s basketball program will take on NC State in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship, looking to bring an ACC title back to Chapel Hill for the first time since 2016.

Oddly enough, the last time UNC won the ACC tournament was in the same building where they will play On Saturday night. To make things sweeter for the Tar Heels, it’s against a heated rival, and after sweeping Duke, what better way to cap off their ACC run than ending NC State NCAA tournament hopes?

UNC has had its way with NC State this season, sweeping them in conference play with an average win margin of nine points. Harrison Ingram is the guy to watch in this one, in the first meeting, he finished with 19 rebounds, and in the second game, he had a team-high 22 points.

Enough back story, here’s how you can watch the ACC championship game.

UNC-NC STATE, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (27-6, 17-3 ACC) vs. NC State (21-14, 9-11 ACC)

WHEN: Saturday Mar. 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (81 or 193)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire