How to watch Saturday UNC-NC State football game

Richard Adkins
·1 min read

The North Carolina football program will play their final game of the regular season against NC State on Saturday.

UNC won’t be playing for a playoff spot or a chance at the ACC championship game. However, beating NC State would go a long way, silencing the Wolfpack howls and snagging a notable bowl game.

Despite public perception, it hasn’t been the worst year for UNC with an 8-3 record, more so disappointing with those three games, all being winnable.

Remaining to the saying it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, the Tar Heels have a chance to end the season right.

UNC-NC STATE, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (8-3, 4-3 ACC) vs. NC State (8-3, 5-2)

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Carter–Finley Stadium

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (81 or 193)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

