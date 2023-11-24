How to watch Saturday UNC-NC State football game

The North Carolina football program will play their final game of the regular season against NC State on Saturday.

UNC won’t be playing for a playoff spot or a chance at the ACC championship game. However, beating NC State would go a long way, silencing the Wolfpack howls and snagging a notable bowl game.

Despite public perception, it hasn’t been the worst year for UNC with an 8-3 record, more so disappointing with those three games, all being winnable.

Remaining to the saying it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, the Tar Heels have a chance to end the season right.

UNC-NC STATE, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (8-3, 4-3 ACC) vs. NC State (8-3, 5-2)

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Carter–Finley Stadium

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (81 or 193)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

