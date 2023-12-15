How to watch Saturday’s UNC-Kentucky basketball game

The North Carolina men’s basketball team continues their gauntlet of non-conference matches with a Saturday night game against No. 14 Kentucky.

UNC will be playing on neutral ground as they travel to Atlanta Georgia for the CBS Sports classic. This meeting has been circled on every college hoop fan calendar since after it was announced the two blue bloods would tip off against each other in 2021.

The Tar Heels are off to a great start this season, ranked No. 9 on the Associated Press Poll, largely due to their high-powered offense led by RJ Davis. Kentucky is another strong opponent that will only help UNC in the long run, especially if they can capture the win.

Let’s take a look at how to watch Saturday’s game.

UNC-KENTUCKY, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (7-2, 1-0ACC) vs. Kentucky (7-2, 0-0)

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Ga.

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (81 or 193)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire