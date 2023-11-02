How to watch Saturday’s noon UNC-Campbell football battle

With consecutive losses to UVA and Georgia Tech now in its back pocket, the only thing UNC can do is focus on winning its next football game.

The Tar Heels have a very good chance to do that, as they welcome in-state FCS opponent Campbell University on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST.

Carolina’s beaten its last two FCS opponents with relative ease – taking down Florida A&M in a 56-24 beating last year, then beating Wofford by a 34-14 mark in 2021. The Tar Heels should’ve taken down UVA and Georgia Tech with relative ease, but instead left each game with a disappointing loss.

If UNC wants to get back into the win column, it’ll first need to re-discover the defensive rhythm that helped it win its first six games.

Carolina’s offense is still clicking, particularly with star running back Omarion Hampton reaching the 100-yard market in three consecutive games. The offense will continue to thrive against Campbell, maybe to the point where backups come into play late.

It’s supposed to be a beautiful day in Chapel Hill, with sunny skies and 61 degrees projected at the noon kickoff. Kenan Stadium might not be filled like an ACC matchup, but fans will be happy to cheer on their Tar Heels to a victory.

If you can’t make the game, however, we’ve got all the TV broadcast information you need to know:

UNC-Campbell, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (6-2, 3-2 ACC) vs. Campbell (4-4, 3-3 Colonial)

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 4 at 12 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

TV: ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on FuboTV)

ANNOUNCERS: Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum

RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (193)

