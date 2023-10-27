How to watch Saturday night’s UNC-GT Game

By this point, UNC’s shock and disappointment from the UVA loss have ended.

Carolina score just 10 second-half points in a 31-27 home loss on Saturday. Drake Maye threw for over 300 yards, but only completed half of his passes. Omarion Hampton looked great on the ground, but UVA nearly doubled UNC in carries.

The Tar Heels no longer have a shot at making the College Football Playoff, but they still have an ACC crown to chase.

UNC is still tied for second in the ACC with Louisville, but trails conference leader Florida State by a game-and-a-half. Louisville hosts Duke at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, while the Seminoles make a trip up to Winston-Salem for a Saturday noon kickoff.

If Carolina actually doesn’t underestimate an opponent this time and plays the well-rounded game it’s capable of playing, it could be in sole possession of second place. If Wake Forest pulls off its greatest upset in recent memory, UNC may be a half-game out of first place.

The Tar Heels have to take care of its kryptonite, Georgia Tech, on Saturday night. The Yellow Jackets may be just 3-4, but possess a deadly rushing attack and the ACC’s passing touchdown leader in Haynes King. Like Carolina, its Saturday opponent also has an upset of Miami in its back pocket.

Let’s take a look at what you need to know for Saturday night’s UNC-Georgia Tech battle:

UNC-Georgia Tech TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (6-1, 3-1 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-2 ACC)

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

TV: ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

ANNOUNCERS: Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network.

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (138 or 194)

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire