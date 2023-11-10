How to watch Saturday Night’s showdown between UNC and Duke

UNC-Duke is, arguably, the greatest rivalry in all of sports.

That rivalry will head to Kenan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m., with both the Tar Heel and Blue Devil football teams facing off for higher placement in the ACC.

There was talk of this being a potential College GameDay visit earlier in the season, but that was before both teams’ season took a dark turn.

UNC was ranked 10th ahead of its battle with UVA, while Duke was also in the teens of the AP Poll. The Tar Heels are back in the rankings, while the Blue Devils will try to win their second straight game with Grayson Loftis under center.

Still, you should turn your TVs to the ACC Network at 8 p.m. on Saturday night. It might be the last time you see UNC quarterback Drake Maye play inside Kenan Stadium, but it’ll definitely be the last time you see the Tar Heels at home in 2023.

UNC-Duke, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (7-2, 3-2 ACC) vs. Duke (6-3, 3-2 ACC)

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

TV: ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

ANNOUNCERS: Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum

RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (193 or 194)

