How to watch Saturday’s highly-anticipated UNC-UVA basketball clash

If you have plans to watch college basketball on Saturday, make sure you’re in front of a television at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Plenty of eyes will be on the UNC men’s basketball team, as they try to beat UVA on the road for the first time since 2012. Not only will the Tar Heels try to snap a long streak, they’ll also try to move 2.5 games ahead of the Cavaliers and maintain first place in the ACC.

North Carolina is playing UVA at the perfect time, as the Cavaliers are coming off a 34-point loss to Virginia Tech on Monday evening. UVA could still have its confidence shaken from this letdown, or come out angry and move a half-game behind UNC in the top-heavy ACC race.

Armando Bacot is playing his best basketball at the right time, while Cormac Ryan seems to have shaken his shooting slump. RJ Davis continues to play like a National Player of the Year candidate and Harrison Ingram repeatedly shows why he’s North Carolina’s most impactful transfer since Brady Manek.

We know the Tar Heels can hold up their end of the bargain on offense, but they’ll need to re-discover that defensive intensity that helped them win 10 consecutive games.

UNC AT UVA TV, RADIO AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (20-6, 12-3 ACC) at UVA (20-7, 11-5)

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. ET

LOCATION: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (82 or 193)

WEBSITE: ESPN

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire