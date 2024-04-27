Watch Saturday’s Cardinals-Mets game on FOX 2

ST. LOUIS – Sonny Gray gets the ball for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday against the New York Mets, a matchup fans can watch on FOX 2.

First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. CT. Saturday’s game broadcast exclusively on FOX 2 or your local FOX affiliate.

The Cardinals have won three of their last four games and now hold a 12-14 record on the season.

The Cardinals will have another broadcast on FOX 2 next month when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers on May 11.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.