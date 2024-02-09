How to watch Saturday’s late afternoon UNC-Miami basketball tilt

The Miami Hurricanes might not be the same team they were during last year’s Final Four run, but they’re still not to be taken lightly.

The North Carolina Tar Heels, who are two days removed from a disappointing home loss against Clemson, need to beat Miami on Saturday afternoon. Every good team has bad games, but it’s concerning when that team loses on consecutive Tuesdays.

Not only will UNC be away from home on Saturday, but it’ll be playing in front of a sold out crowd in Coral Gables. North Carolina is 5-1 on the road in ACC play, but a sold-out, weekend crowd hits different.

I expect the Tar Heels to play much better basketball, but the Hurricanes are also fighting for a spot in March Madness. Saturday will be a battle of an NCAA Tournament favorite vs. a 2023 Final Four team. There’ll be jubilation for one program when the final buzzer sounds, but a sense of sadness on the other side.

Don’t have any Saturday afternoon plans and in the mood for some college basketball? We highly recommend you turn your TVs and mobile devices at ESPN at 4 p.m. ET.

UNC AT MIAMI TV, RADIO AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (18-5, 10-2 ACC) at Miami (FL) (15-8, 6-6)

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (81 or 193)

WEBSITE: ESPN

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire