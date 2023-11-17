How to watch Saturday afternoon UNC-Clemson football battle

The toughest part of UNC’s football schedule is finally here, but two mid-season slip-ups lessened the implications of each matchup.

Carolina was 6-0 and ranked Top 10 ahead of its matchup with then 1-win UVA, then proceeded to lose to the Cavaliers and Georgia Tech in consecutive weeks. UNC went tumbling out of the AP Poll and, in the process, lost its hopes of an ACC Title.

In front of the Tar Heels is a Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET road test at Clemson.

The Tigers, like the Tar Heels, are hot with two consecutive wins. There’s going to be some added fanfare at Memorial Stadium, with Clemson celebrating Senior Day. Expect Death Valley to be louder than normal, particularly with the type of crowd that UNC draws.

With a victory, Carolina gets the possibility of a better bowl game. There’s no telling where the Heels will end up, but they’re not playing in a New Years’ Six bowl.

Clemson became bowl eligible by doubling up Georgia Tech last weekend. The Tigers are looking to end the season strong.

UNC-CLEMSON, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (8-2, 4-2 ACC) vs. Clemson (6-4, 3-4)

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (81 or 193)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire