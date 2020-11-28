Watch: Sarah Fuller kicks off to start second half, college football history
It took until the third quarter Saturday of the Vanderbilt-Missouri game but Sarah Fuller finally got her chance to play.
The soccer goalkeeper-turned placekicker for the Commodores’ football team took part in an SEC game to open the second half with a 30-yard kick that saw Missouri not return it.
HISTORY MADE 👏
@VandyFootball's Sarah Fuller is the first woman in college football history to play in a Power 5 game.

Fuller becomes the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game.
Congratulations to Fuller and to Derek Mason for making this marvelous call.
(15:00 – 3rd) Sarah Fuller kickoff for 30 yds, Mason Pack return for no gain to the Misso 35
Congrats!!
