WATCH: Saquon Barkley’s first career NFL postseason touchdown

It was a big day in the NFL playoffs for some former Penn State stars. Tight end Mike Gesicki made his NFL playoff debut on Sunday for the Miami Dolphins and scored his first career postseason touchdown. A couple of hours later, Gesicki’s former teammate on Penn State scored his first career playoff touchdown in his NFL playoff debut.

Saquon Barkley put the New York Giants on the scoreboard in the first quarter of the Giants’ road playoff game in the NFC wild card round against the Minnesota Vikings to even the game on the first offensive series of the game by the Giants. Barkley took off for a 28-yard run on the left side on a pitch from quarternback Daniel Jones. Once Barkley broke through a hole and shrugged off a defender, it was off to the races for the former Nittany Lion running back.

SAQUON BARKLEY WITH AN IMMEDIATE RESPONSE (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/iBhcrHBcWW — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 15, 2023

Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season for the Giants, who claimed one of the final wild card spots in the NFC playoffs in the final weeks of the season. This is the first time the Giants have been in the postseason since drafting Barkley in the 2018 NFL draft.

