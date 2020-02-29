Watch Santa Cruz Warriors' Jeremy Pargo hit game-winning 3-pointer
Jeremy Pargo made the most of his 10-day contract with the Golden State Warriors. But when it expired in mid-February, the team didn't sign him to a second pact.
Instead, Pargo returned to the Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.
On Friday night, Pargo provided one of the more dramatic moments of the season for the entire Warriors organization.
With the Sea Dubs trailing the Rio Grande Valley Vipers by one point in the final seconds, Pargo knocked down a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining to give Santa Cruz a 130-128 win.
Pargo finished the game with a team-high 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the field, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range. The 33-year-old dished out nine assists and grabbed five rebounds in the win.
During his time in San Francisco, Pargo averaged 8.3 points and 2.7 assists in 14.7 minutes over three games.
Pargo is balling out in the G League and probably deserves another shot to play in the NBA, whether it's with the Warriors or another franchise.
