Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears

On Sunday, October 31, San Francisco 49ers face the Chicago Bears in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears

When:Sunday, October 31 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the San Francisco 49ers schedule or Chicago Bears schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.

