Watch San Diego Wave FC games at these local pubs

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — After a 1-0 win against Seattle Reign at Snapdragon Stadium on March 29, San Diego Wave FC is hoping for another victory as they prepare to take on Racing Louisville in tomorrow’s away match at Lynn Family Stadium in Kentucky.

If you want to catch a Wave game at a local pub, there are several locations in San Diego to choose from, courtesy of the football club’s official pub partners for 2024.

Novo Brazil has four locations spanning across Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and San Diego. They are offering drink specials on game days. You can visit any of the following locations to watch a game:

901 Lane Ave #100, Chula Vista, CA

2015 Birch Road, Suite 1017, Chula Vista, CA

535 Florence St., Imperial Beach, CA

1640 Camino Del Rio N, San Diego, CA

Fairplay, located in North Park, is also one of Wave FC’s partners this season. You can follow them on Instagram for updates on when to catch a game watch party. This casual restaurant has ample seating at the bar with plenty of TV screens to watch with friends while enjoying a brew. You can find it at 4026 30th St. in San Diego.

Alternatively, you can go right across the street from Balboa Park to Pure Project located at 2865 Fifth Ave. The upscale taproom features an outdoor patio, 20 unique beers on tap and an airy atmosphere decorated with plants as a nod to the brewery’s dedication to sustainability.

Pure Project is hosting a watch party Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for the match against Racing Louisville.

The Wave’s next home game will be against Bay FC on Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m.

