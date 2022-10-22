Watch: Samuel Brown V goes two yards for a Rutgers football lead

Rutgers football took their first lead of the afternoon with Samuel Brown V’s two-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, giving the Scarlet Knights a 17-14 lead over Indiana on homecoming weekend.

Rutgers started the game slowly, perhaps the lingering effects of having a bye week. But after going down 14-0 midway through the first quarter, Rutgers methodically clawed their way back into the game.

Brown’s two-yard touchdown run gave Rutgers a 17-14 lead with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.

At the time of the touchdown run, Brown had a career-high in carries (26) and rushing yards (92).

Check out the touchdown run from Samuel Brown, the third of his collegiate career:

A four-star recruit out of La Salle (Philadelphia, PA), Brown was a national recruit who now has the looks of being the main back for the Scarlet Knights. His previous best rushing effort came earlier this month in a loss at Ohio State; Brown had a strong effort against the Big Ten favorites, with 79 yards on 15 carries.

Rutgers got on the board in the second quarter via a nice touchdown catch from Sean Ryan on a well-thrown ball from Noah Vedral.

