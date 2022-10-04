WATCH: Samson Ebukam records easiest sack of career

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) First-year New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen isn't ready to commit to starting Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton at quarterback for his increasingly desperate team's next game. ''The first thing we need to do is find out where Jameis is health-wise before we make any decisions,'' Allen said Monday, after the Saints (1-3) returned from England on a three-game skid. Dalton, a former Cincinnati starter who is now in his 12th season, received a spot start in Sunday's 28-25 loss to Minnesota in London after Winston was held out because of a back injury that he'd played through for the previous two weeks.