WATCH: Samson Ebukam, Arik Armstead come up with sack vs. Texans

The 49ers defense gave up a touchdown to the Texans late in the first half, and found themselves back on the field after a quick three-and-out by the offense. On a second-and-8, DL Arik Armstead and DE Samson Ebukam both won their matchups and met at the quarterback to drop Davis Mills for an 11-yard loss.

That brought up a third-and-19 which gave San Francisco’s defense an opportunity for a stop to get the ball back to their offense.