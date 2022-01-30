WATCH: Samaje Perine goes 41 yards for a TD for Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City

Things haven’t been going well for the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Championship matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City has used an efficient methodical attack combined with a few big plays to jump out to a big lead on the Bengals.

Down 21-3 with under two minutes to play in the game, Cincinnati was on the move and got into Chiefs territory. The Bengals had been looking to set up the screen all game long to no avail and then they finally caught Kansas City sleeping and Samaje Perine was able to bust free.

Samaje Perine goes 41 YARDS for the Bengals TD. pic.twitter.com/bXvWEFUmdP

(via @NFL) — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 30, 2022

Catching the ball on the right side of the formation, Perine got some excellent blocking and ran away from the Chiefs defense for the Bengals’ first touchdown of the game.

The Bengals have a long way to go to overcome their deficit and the Chiefs will get the ball first in the second half, but this touchdown from Samaje Perine at least got them back into the game before halftime.

