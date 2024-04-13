WATCH: Sam Pittman and players discuss Arkansas’ Spring Game

Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Sam Pittman, as well as Ja’Quinden Jackson, Taylen Green, Joshua Braun, Cam Ball, and Jayden Johnson met with the media Saturday afternoon to discuss Arkansas’ spring game.

Green dazzled in his first spring game as a Razorback. The Boise State transfer finished Taylen Green 16-20 250 yards 3 touchdowns.

Watch the full press conferences above!

