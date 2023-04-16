Watch: Sam Pilof is congratulated by the Rutgers football staff after his commitment

Sam Pilof wasn’t messing around when he made the decision to commit to Rutgers football over the weekend. His decision was greeted with plenty of enthusiasm from the coaching staff.

The Wisconsin linebacker made a surprise decision on Saturday to give his verbal to the Scarlet Knights, becoming the fourth commitment in the class of 2024. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Pilof plays with a nasty streak and plenty of vision.

He held Power Five offers from Iowa State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Following his commitment, Pilof was greeted in a hallway at the Hale Center by a number of members of the Rutgers football staff. A couple of faces that stick out in the video include Bob Fraser (senior adviser to head coach Greg Schiano), Joe Harasymiak (defensive coordinator) and Matt Hewitt (offensive quality control and tight ends).

Pilof has already changed his Twitter account to read that he is a linebacker at Rutgers.

Related

Rutgers football: Gavin Wimsatt, Evan Simon are learning to manage the offense

Follow all of your favorite teams at Rutgers Wire, Giants Wire, Jets Wire and Nets Wire!

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire