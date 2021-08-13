Watch out for Sam Noyer in Oregon State Beavers QB competition originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After spring football, the quarterback competition in Corvallis felt like a three-player race between Tristan Gebbia, Chance Nolan, and Sam Vidlak.

However, the Beavers clearly didn't feel one of them was the clearcut favorite and accepted a transfer in the shape of Sam Noyer, a Beaverton native who enrolled at Colorado for five seasons, during the summer.

As the Buffalo starting quarterback last year, Noyer led a team anticipated to dwell in the cellar of the Pac-12 to a 4-0 start and second-place finish in the Pac-12 South. He finished with 1,101 yards and six touchdowns in six games while throwing seven interceptions. He also added 208 yards on 52 carries (4.0 avg) and five touchdowns running the ball.

Noyer was named second-team All-Pac-12 in 2020.

Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren recruited Noyer to Colorado and did the same for the Beaverton native to finish his NCAA career as a Beaver.

Additionally, Talkin' Beavers contributor Mike Parker thinks Noyer will eventually win the job, as he explained in this week's episode.

"Whether he wins the job even on opening day, there's a spirited battle going on," he said. "I think Gebbia and Noyer are battling it out but in the end with that room needing as much depth as possible, I just have a feeling that a guy coming back to his home state, coming back to a guy in Coach Lindgren who originally recruited him, a guy who won four games last year in this conference.

"I think Sam Noyer, his ability to grab hold of this offense... I think it will be Noyer trying to guide the Beavers to wins and big drives down the stretch."

Buzz out of Oregon State fall camp says it's a head-to-head battle between Gebbia and Noyer to start the season opener at Purdue.