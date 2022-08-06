Watch: Sam Mills’ bronze bust presented at Hall of Fame ceremony

This is really cool: the Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted legendary New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills on Saturday, with longtime broadcaster Chris Berman introducing the iconic “Field Mouse” and his old coach Jim Mora Sr. leading the presentation. Mills, who died of cancer in 2005, was represented by his wife Melanie and their family at the enshrinement ceremony.

It was a terrific moment for all involved, remembering Mills’ legacy as a fan-favorite standout on the Saints’ “Dome Patrol” defenses who later ended his playing career with the Carolina Panthers, where he started his coaching career. Both franchises pay him tribute and are represented in his commemorative locker at the Hall of Fame.

But maybe the most touching dedication came from Mills’ son Marcus, who shared a letter written to his late father on behalf of their friends and family, embodying the legacy that Mills has left behind. See it for yourself:

Dear Dad: A letter to Saints legend Sam Mills from his son Marcus 🙏@ProFootballHOF | #PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/vETnHw94Iu — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 6, 2022

