Watch: Sam Hubbard was mic’d up for record-breaking playoff fumble return TD

What are the odds, right? It turns out Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was mic’d up for the team’s playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Which means Hubbard was mic’d up for every bit of his record-setting 98-yard fumble return touchdown that broke a 17-all tie in the fourth quarter, securing the Bengals win.

In the must-see clip, fans can hear the immediate celebration Hubbard and his teammates had in the endzone, then plenty of back and forth on the sidelines — including Hubbard repeatedly telling onlookers how worried he was about getting caught by Mark Andrews.

The NFL’s Twitter account shared the clip:

