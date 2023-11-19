WATCH: Sam Howell with a wild touchdown run vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders trailed the New York Giants 14-3 late in the second quarter of their Week 11 rematch. Facing a second-and-goal from the eight-yard line, quarterback Sam Howell was going to make sure that the Commanders ended this drive with a touchdown.
As Howell dropped back to pass, he quickly realized nothing was open and made the correct decision to run and get as many yards as possible to make it a shorter distance on third down.
Except Howell planned on scoring. Howell took off — and took multiple shots, but scored a much-needed touchdown for the Commanders to cut New York’s lead to 14-9.
Of course, kicker Joey Slye missed another point-after attempt.