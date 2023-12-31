WATCH: Sam Howell throws dime to Terry McLaurin to set up Commanders’ touchdown

It’s been a rough few weeks for Washington quarterback Sam Howell and the offense. Howell was benched in favor of Jacoby Brissett in the last two games and watched Brissett lead the Commanders to five touchdowns in his drives under center.

Brissett was supposed to start Sunday but injured his hamstring in practice late in the week, paving the way for Howell’s return.

How would the second-year quarterback respond?

The Commanders would go three-and-out on their first drive, but Howell, behind two big plays from running back Brian Robinson Jr., would finish their second drive with a field goal.

On Washington’s third drive, which began at its 16-yard line, Howell led an impressive 84-yard drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

It was this 42-yard completion to McLaurin on third-and-2 that set up Washington’s touchdown.

That was a dime from Howell and impressive, considering how he’s performed over the past few weeks.

A few plays later, Howell found McLaurin again, this time for a touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire