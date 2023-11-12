WATCH: Sam Howell with Mahomes-like pass for Commanders’ touchdown vs. Seahawks

How would Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell handle the noise at Lumen Field in Washington’s Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks?

If the first drive is any indication, Howell will be just fine.

On Washington’s first possession, Howell connected on two of his first three passes. With the Commanders facing a second-and-8 from the Seahawks’ 49-yard line, Howell evaded pressure, moved upfield, and sidearmed a beauty to running back Brian Robinson Jr., who did the rest.

Check it out.

In total, the play went 51 yards.

Unfortunately for Washington, kicker Joey Slye missed the point-after attempt, giving the Commanders a 6-0 lead. The snap from long snapper Camaron Cheeseman did appear high.

