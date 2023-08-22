WATCH: Sam Howell hits Dyami Brown for a TD in preseason

The Washington Commanders are in action on Monday Night Football as they are hosting the Baltimore Ravens in the second preseason game of the year. With Baltimore entering the game riding an NFL record 24-game win streak, the Commanders are looking to play spoiler.

And in the first half, former UNC football standout Sam Howell did his part.

The quarterback, who was just named the starter by Ron Rivera last week, completed 19 of his 25 passing attempts for 188 yards and two touchdowns as the Commanders took a 17-14 lead into halftime. The second of Howell’s two touchdowns in the first half went to a familiar face as he connected with former teammate Dyami Brown:

The UNC connection continues in the NFL Sam Howell ➡️ Dyami Brown for 6 📺: #BALvsWAS on ESPN

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/L9mPiySUki pic.twitter.com/DtpUarB3Rl — NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2023

The two developed chemistry playing two seasons together at North Carolina as Brown was Howell’s top target. They are hoping to carry that into the NFL with Washington and so far it’s a good start despite it being preseason.

This is an encouraging start by Howell in the preseason and it appears as if he’s ready to go for Week 1.

