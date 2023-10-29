WATCH: Sam Howell finds Terry McLaurin for Commanders’ 1st touchdown

The Washington Commanders entered Sunday’s game with a lot of rumors swirling about the immediate futures of some of their players. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, and Chase Young and Montez Sweat are most often mentioned as Washington players who could be available.

But, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, what the Commanders do before the trade deadline could be determined by the result of Sunday’s Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

How would the Commanders respond against the Eagles?

Washington had the ball first against Philadelphia, but that drive stalled at midfield. On their second possession, quarterback Sam Howell ended the drive with a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Terry McLaurin to put the Commanders ahead 7-0.

Here it is:

GO UP AND GET IT, 17 📺 #PHIvsWAS: FOX pic.twitter.com/zMRZMymRZv — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire