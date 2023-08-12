WATCH: Sam Howell finds Jahan Dotson for Commanders’ touchdown vs. Browns

It took a while for the Washington Commanders to get something going on offense in the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns. Washington’s first two offensive drives with the first-team offense stalled out, with the second leading to a safety.

So head coach Ron Rivera wanted to see something from his starters before he pulled them for the night.

Quarterback Sam Howell and the starters were back on the field to begin the second quarter, and Howell delivered. The second-year quarterback completed five of seven attempts for 57 yards, ending it with a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jahan Dotson to give the Commanders a 7-2 lead.

Howell didn’t look bad on Washington’s first two drives, but the same can’t be said for the offensive line, specifically right tackle Andrew Wylie. It was a good drive for Howell and the starting offense to finish the night with until next week.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire