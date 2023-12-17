WATCH: Sam Howell finds Curtis Samuel for Commanders’ first touchdown

It took long enough, but the Washington Commanders finally scored against the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 15 meeting after trailing 20-0.

After Washington managed just 83 total yards in the first half, despite the defense forcing two turnovers, the Commanders finally got going midway through the third quarter.

Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. had multiple positive runs on the drive, and quarterback Sam Howell converted a fourth down with a nice scramble and throw to wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Finally, it was Howell finding wide receiver Curtis Samuel from 19 yards out to put Washington on the board.

Unfortunately for the Commanders, on their next possession, Howell looked deep for McLaurin, who appeared to make a highlight-reel catch, but it was ruled incomplete. The officials didn’t call pass interference on the Rams defensive back, who was clearly holding McLaurin’s hand, and Washington was forced to punt.

