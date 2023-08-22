WATCH: Sam Howell finds Antonio Gibson for Commanders first touchdown
The Washington Commanders planned to have their offensive starters play around one quarter in Monday’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. However, with a young quarterback and a new offensive coordinator, head coach Ron Rivera chose to go a little longer with his starters.
Outside of one negative play, in which Howell took a 13-yard loss on a sack on Washington’s first drive, it was an excellent outing for the second-year signal caller.
Speaking of that sack, on the very next play facing a third-and-15, Howell goes through his progressions before finding tight end Cole Turner for a 17-yard gain and a first down.
Check it out:
Sam Howell goes through his progressions on 3rd and 15.
📺: #BALvsWAS on ESPN
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/L9mPiySUki pic.twitter.com/ERQLskrhoD
— NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2023
Excellent throw from Howell.
The Commanders would eventually finish the drive with a short field goal from Joey Slye.
Later in the half, Howell led another impressive drive and, on third down, finds running back Antonio Gibson for a touchdown to give the Commanders the lead.
.@AntonioGibson14 muscling it in 💪
📺 #BALvsWAS ESPN pic.twitter.com/3hzRuG9XdE
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2023