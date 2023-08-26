Watch: Sam Hartman highlights from Notre Dame debut

Veteran college football quarterback Sam Hartman has played a lot of football over the years but before Saturday, he hadn’t played a regular season game with Notre Dame. That changed as the Fighting Irish signal caller had quite the debut in the 42-3 win over Navy.

Hartman finished with a strong afternoon, completing 19 of 23 passes for 251-yards and four touchdowns. He found freshman Jaden Greathouse for a pair of scores while veterans Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie also hauled in touchdown receptions.

Check out all of Hartman’s highlights from the blowout victory then be sure to see our postgame coverage at the included links below.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire