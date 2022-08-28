WATCH: Sam Ehlinger takes off for a 44-yard TD run

Sam Ehlinger continues to dominate the NFL preseason.

The Colts quarterback put together two nearly flawless outings in his first two performances. Ehlinger completed 19 of 22 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns against the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.

The former Texas quarterback wasted little time making his mark yet again in the Colts’ matchup with the Buccaneers on Saturday. Ehlinger got the nod coming out of halftime and took off for a 45-yard touchdown less than a minute into the third quarter. Sam showed off his jets and move a couple of nifty moves on the way to the end-zone.

His run extended the Indianapolis lead to 21-10 over Tampa Bay.

Ehlinger’s fantastic preseason play is putting pressure on the Colts to include him on the 53-man roster. Veterans Matt Ryan and Nick Foles currently sit in front of Ehlinger on the depth chart. Other teams would likely be chomping at the bit if Ehlinger were to hit waivers.

