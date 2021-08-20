How to watch Sam Ehlinger make his first start for the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Due to question marks surrounding his arm strength and accuracy, Ehlinger was considered a developmental quarterback at the professional level according to numerous NFL draft analysts.

However, his relentless attitude, competitive nature, leadership qualities and maturity were on full display the moment he walked into the Colts building as a rookie.

Ehlinger entered his first NFL training camp with hopes of competing alongside second-year quarterback Jacob Eason to become the primary backup to starter Carson Wentz.

When Wentz suffered a foot injury early on in training camp, with his return still unknown at this point, Ehlinger suddenly found himself in the mix to receive meaningful snaps as a rookie.

He took complete advantage of the opportunity and was awarded first-team reps throughout the last week of training camp due to his consistent play. After Eason started the Colts’ first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, it’s Ehlinger’s turn to make the start against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

Ehlinger is expected to play the majority of the first half, while Eason will take over for the second half. Oddly enough, the former Texas star will be battling against former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, who is likely to receive the start for the Vikings.

Against the Panthers, Ehlinger he threw for 155 yards on 10-of-15 passing and was the team’s leading rusher with 30 yards.

Here’s how to tune in as Ehlinger makes his first NFL start on Saturday:

When

Saturday, August 21, 7 p.m. CDT

Where

U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

How to watch

ABC, CBS, FOX