WATCH: Sam Ehlinger and the Colts speak on Commanders matchup

The Indianapolis Colts made headlines this week as they announced a starting quarterback change moving forward. Veteran signal caller Matt Ryan is moving to the bench in favor of Sam Ehlinger.

Ehlinger is set to make his first career NFL start this Sunday against the Washington Commanders. He takes over an offense that has seen its share of struggles over the season but does not lack talent. Running back Johnathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman are two star players on the offense.

Colts’ head coach Frank Reich hopes Ehlinger can spark a new gear into his offense entering the second half of the season. Indianapolis sits just a game outside of first place in the AFC South.

The former Longhorn has a fantastic preseason campaign and is looking to be the missing piece to the Colts’ playoff push.

Ehlinger spoke on his excitement for this opportunity and how his preparation has him ready for the moment. His teammates and coaches are looking forward to seeing what Ehlinger can bring to the table.

Former @Westlake_Nation HS/ @TexasFootball standout @sehlinger3 on making his 1st NFL start Sunday: "I'm always preparing to be the starter and regardless of when that opportunity was going to come, I was going to be ready and do what I could to be prepared.." #HookEm 📹: Colts pic.twitter.com/dCXdMhvZyF — Dennis de la Pena (@dennisonfox7) October 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire