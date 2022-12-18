WATCH: Sam Darnold squeezes in improbable TD throw to DJ Moore

Carolina Panthers wideout DJ Moore wasn’t even a lock to play in today’s clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But you wouldn’t know by his start here in Week 15.

After running back Najee Harris led the Steelers on a 12-play, 67-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter, Moore and the Panthers would almost immediately return serve. But first, their subsequent touch—which also finished up in the end zone—would get a huge boost from receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

On a third-and-13 from Pittsburgh’s 47-yard line, quarterback Sam Darnold found with Marshall Jr. for a 41-yard reception. The long-distance connection brought Carolina down to the 7-yard line.

Sam Darnold to Terrace Marshall Jr for 40 yards on 3rd & 13! #Panthers pic.twitter.com/wfIrIlBZRc — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 18, 2022

Three plays later, Darnold squeezed in an impressive throw to Moore—who went for three catches and 34 yards on the scoring drive.

Moore has now notched a new career-high in receiving touchdowns with five. He amassed four in each of the past four seasons.

