Watch: Sam Darnold enters game after Brock Purdy injury, throws TD to Ronnie Bell vs. Ravens

With Trent Williams already on the sideline due to a groin injury, Brock Purdy exited the game in the fourth quarter with an injury. With Purdy out of the game against the Ravens on Christmas evening, former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold entered the game with the 49ers approaching the red zone.

Just five plays after entering the game, Darnold tossed a touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Ronnie Bell. Darnold found Bell over the middle for a 12-yard touchdown pass to cut the Ravens’ advantage down to 14 with over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Via @49ers on Twitter:

