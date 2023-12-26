Watch: Sam Darnold enters game after Brock Purdy injury, throws TD to Ronnie Bell vs. Ravens
With Trent Williams already on the sideline due to a groin injury, Brock Purdy exited the game in the fourth quarter with an injury. With Purdy out of the game against the Ravens on Christmas evening, former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold entered the game with the 49ers approaching the red zone.
Just five plays after entering the game, Darnold tossed a touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Ronnie Bell. Darnold found Bell over the middle for a 12-yard touchdown pass to cut the Ravens’ advantage down to 14 with over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Via @49ers on Twitter:
Bells will be ringing 🔔 @Ronnieb_8#BALvsSF on ESPN pic.twitter.com/oGeMuVKEKU
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 26, 2023