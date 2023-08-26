WATCH: Sam Darnold drops dime to WR Chris Conley

Kyle Madson

Sam Darnold didn’t get off to a great start Friday for the 49ers. He airmailed a couple of third down throws in his first two series, but he came back with a dime on a deep throw to WR Chris Conley late in the first half. He floated it out in front of Conley who made a nice diving grab to secure a 34-yard gain.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire