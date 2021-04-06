WATCH: Sam Darnold celebrates Panthers trade

Sam Darnold is no longer a Jet — and he looks pretty happy about it.

Jordan Palmer, Darnold’s personal quarterback coach, posted a video on his Instagram story after the Jets traded Darnold to the Panthers for three draft picks Monday. Darnold didn’t seem too distraught in the video. Rather, he appeared jubilant to be leaving the team that drafted him third overall three years ago.

Sam Darnold is excited to be in Carolina. (🎥: https://t.co/DmOXlqxexZ) pic.twitter.com/4R3NXRssqH — John Ellis (@OnePantherPlace) April 6, 2021

Considering how poorly the Jets built around Darnold, his excitement should come as no surprise. Now Darnold gets to join a team full of offensive weapons like Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and former Jets receiver Robby Anderson, a great offensive line, and offensive-minded coaches in Matt Rhule, who the Jets almost hired before picking Adam Gase, and Joe Brady.

The Jets will look toward the draft to find their franchise quarterback, while the Panthers will continue to build around the Jets’ former franchise quarterback.

