WATCH: Saints test out new black helmets during practice

#Saints tested out their black helmets today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HmmMgZO5h8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 31, 2022

Quite a few teams are set to debut a new alternate helmet this season, and the New Orleans Saints are one of them. With the NFL changing its uniform policy allowing for teams to now allow two base helmet colors, New Orleans is opting to debut a new black helmet in 2022. The players got to test out the new helmets in Wednesday’s practice, though without the team logo on the side. It’s a normal approach to practice by equipment teams around the league.

We know that the Saints will debut their new helmets in Week 4’s London game against the Minnesota Vikings. It hasn’t been fully confirmed what the the entire uniform combination will be, though they are often seen with the “Color Rush” variant jerseys and pants with black socks. That combination would be a huge miss, in my opinion, as the all-black look is right there for the taking. You can see how appealing it is in this video from the Saints’ social media team in Wednesday’s defensive uniforms.

