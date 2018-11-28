Watch the Saints' streaking defense (yes, defense) vs. Cowboys on Yahoo Sports app

If you’ve watched the NFL for even a few minutes this season, you know the New Orleans Saints‘ offense is fantastic. Drew Brees is throwing touchdowns to guys barely anyone has heard of before. It’s almost like he’s showing off.

But it’s not just the Saints’ offense that has fueled their 10-game winning streak. What makes the Saints the Super Bowl favorite heading into December is the quiet, steady improvement of their defense. While everyone will be checking out Brees and his MVP push on Thursday night against the Cowboys, a game that can be livestreamed on the Yahoo Sports mobile app (IOS and Android), take a moment to notice the Saints’ defense.

New Orleans’ defense isn’t the 2002 Buccaneers or the 2015 Broncos, but it doesn’t need to be. With the Saints’ amazing offense, the defense needs to be just good enough. It has clearly been that for most of the season, especially the past few weeks.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates his interception against the Eagles. (AP)

Saints defense has improved tremendously

As the weeks go on, Tampa Bay’s 48-40 win at New Orleans in Week 1 looks stranger and stranger. The Saints gave up 529 yards. Maybe that first impression is a reason why the Saints’ defense hasn’t been talked about much this season.

That was the defense’s worst game of the season. Remove that outing (which certainly seems like an outlier) and the Saints are allowing 341.9 yards per game, which would be 10th best in the NFL, and 20.8 points per game, which would be tied for seventh. They have allowed 5.8 yards per play since the Buccaneers game, which would put them in a tie for 17th in the NFL.

It’s not a great defense, but it’s probably better than it gets credit for. And it might be getting better.

Saints have been dominant lately on D

Over the past three games the defense seems to have turned a corner from being a good unit to perhaps something more.

Against the Bengals, Eagles and Falcons, the Saints have forced nine turnovers, allowed just 38 total points and 282 yards per game. Even if the Bengals are flailing, they’re not terrible on offense, and the Eagles and Falcons can both move the ball. The Eagles game was particularly dominant. New Orleans allowed 196 yards, and that number was inflated by a garbage-time drive at the end. The Eagles’ offensive yards, per drive, in that game: 9, 6, 0, 75, 19, 0, 16, 17, 9, 14, 31. Whatever we think of the 2018 Eagles, it’s still a team that won a Super Bowl last season and has a ton of talent. And the Saints’ defense demolished them.

The Saints have plenty of defensive talent. Cameron Jordan and Sheldon Rankins have 15 combined sacks. Rookie first-round pick Marcus Davenport has flashed when healthy, and he made a return to the lineup on Thanksgiving from his latest injury. He can be a big factor down the stretch. The Saints are deep at linebacker, so much that play-making second-year linebacker Alex Anzalone often doesn’t play a majority of the snaps. The secondary has questions, but Marshon Lattimore is a solid No. 1 cornerback and safety Marcus Williams has put his infamous playoff mistake in the past to have a good second NFL season.

The Chiefs and Rams, the other two NFL teams with fewer than three losses, have great offenses just like the Saints. But they each have their defensive issues. The Saints are far from perfect on defense, but they’re pretty good and might be getting better for the stretch run.

Brees and the offense get the attention, and rightfully so, but the improvement of the defense is why the Saints look a step ahead of everyone else.

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



