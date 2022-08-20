WATCH: Saints rookie WR Chris Olave makes sweet TD catch vs. Packers

The New Orleans Saints needed a big-play receiver in the 2022 NFL draft, and they found their man in Ohio State’s Chris Olave.

After finding the end zone plenty for the Buckeyes over the last few seasons, Olave did it for the Saints in Friday night’s preseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Watch the video above to see the first-round pick make a sweet reception between a pair of defenders for the score.

