WATCH: Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller scores his first NFL touchdown run

After a defensive battle, the New Orleans Saints open the scoring against the Los Angeles Chargers off the legs of rookie running back Kendre Miller.

Miller had to leave the first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs early without making much of an impact, but has come back just a week later sporting a knee brace and is looking stellar. He set up his touchdown run with an amazing 27-yard diving catch. The 7-yard score was the first touchdown of his career and if he keeps playing like this there will be many more for Saints fans to watch.

Miller found the end zone often in college, especially in his last season. He had 26 career rushing touchdowns at TCU and averaged more than one a game during his 2022 campaign. The Alvin Kamara three-game suspension will have Miller on the field early and often, so the offensive surge is very encouraging to see.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire