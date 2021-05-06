WATCH: Saints rookie Ian Book gets the call that he’s been drafted

John Sigler
·1 min read
It’s always cool to see the moment a college prospect truly turns pro. New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book shared the moment he got the call that he was chosen with the 133rd pick in the 2021 draft, thanking Sean Payton, Mickey Loomis, and the Saints brain trust for the opportunity while surrounded by his family. The winning quarterback in Notre Dame history is as qualified as anyone else with his draft status to carve out a role on the depth chart. It’s a great personal moment that fans are lucky to witness.

Other Saints draft picks shared their families’ reactions and celebrations of the good news, including New Orleans’ second-day selections Pete Werner and Paulson Adebo. Old-school Saints fans will remember when athletes weren’t too jazzed about playing for the black and gold; after years of hard work and great success with Payton at the helm, these days the Saints are seen as an ideal destination as rookies enter the league.

List

Saints rookies share initial jersey numbers; ranking them from first to worst

