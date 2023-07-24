WATCH: Saints release video highlighting upgrades to Caesars Superdome

A look at the Caesars Superdome transformation that New Orleans Saints fans can expect this season 👀#SaintsGameday | @CaesarsDome pic.twitter.com/rN0IyuETxM — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 24, 2023

New Orleans Saints fans can expect some exciting changes and upgrades when they step into the Caesars Superdome this year. With the first Saints preseason game just three weeks away, the team released a video highlighting the work done at their home stadium this summer.

Fans should look out for a new 40-yard-long cocktail bar on the 100 level as well as spacious atriums at Gates B and H. There is a new array of concessions options as well, including grab-and-go sections and new dishes. And it’s all tied together with a system of escalators and wider concourses to ease traffic flow as fans make their way to their seats.

It isn’t finished yet — construction will continue into the 2024 offseason as the facility is modernized to endure another half-century of memories at Saints games and historic Super Bowl matchups. Stay tuned for more details.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire