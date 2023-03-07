WATCH: Saints QB Derek Carr’s biggest throws with the Raiders

Coming to New Orleans 💪🎯 pic.twitter.com/XbDKSycISL — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 6, 2023

Derek Carr isn’t afraid to air it out, which is good news for New Orleans Saints fans. The longtime Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is on his way to New Orleans after agreeing to sign a free agent contract with the Saints, which the team helped announce by sharing a quick highlight reel of Carr’s biggest plays with the Raiders.

Carr averaged the fourth-highest average depth of targeted passes around the league in 2022 (9.1), well ahead of the Saints’ Andy Dalton (7.9). He found plenty of success throwing to Davante Adams deep downfield, and the Saints will be looking to put that playmaking ability to good use now that he’s throwing to Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.

